BLUEFIELD — Dirt should start moving early next year at I-77 Exit 1 for the City of Bluefield’s development project creating pads for businesses.
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, told city board members Tuesday Mayor Ron Martin received a letter from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) saying all specifics of the planned project were approved, and now the work is ready to be put out for bid.
Spencer said the EDA had to give approval because it gave $1 million toward the $2 million project with the other $1 million in matching funds from local foundations.
The project will now be advertised for bids within the next week and bids will be accepted until 30 days after advertised.
The lowest bid will then be evaluated to make sure the company is licensed, bonded and meets all requirements for the project.
A recommendation will then be made to the board and, once approved, the contractor will be turned loose. “Hopefully, dirt will be flying sometime the first of year,” he said.
“That is awesome news,” Martin said, adding the city has been waiting about a year for this approval.
The process started in early 2018 after the city received a $12,500 grant from Appalachian Power Co., matched by the Shott Foundation, to conduct a study of how much of the land the city owns around exit 1 is developable.
The city owns more than 80 acres around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) and the study found that between 12 and 15 acres of that land is developable.
After that was determined, the city hired RK&K, a Baltimore-based engineering company, for the engineering/design phase that will eventually result in shovel-ready pads for businesses.
Spencer has said many hoops had to be jumped through for work to start, including the long application and approval phase with the EDA.
Once the work gets started, though, the pads should be ready in nine months to a year.
A study related to the feasibility of a hotel being successfully locating at Exit 1 was also conducted, resulting in a positive recommendation.
Exit 1 has never seen development, mostly because of the terrain and limit flat acreage.
Previous estimates indicate the project could eventually spur $11 million in private investment and create 250 jobs, and it could be the icebreaker to open up John Nash Boulevard for development, city officials have said.
Spencer said Tuesday several prospects to locate at Exit 1 are already being explored but it is too early to make any announcements.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
