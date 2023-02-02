BLUEFIELD — Mike White fielded his first baseball team at then Bluefield College in the spring of 2006. This weekend White begins year 18 at the helm of the Bluefield University Rams as he and the 2023 squad take on Carolina University in the season’s opening series.
The 2022 Rams compiled a 30-17 record and lost quite a few players from that team. At the same time a good number return from last year’s squad. It’s either the glass is half-full, or half-empty. It all depends on how one looks at it.
“We are young, so to speak, if you look at us from a class standpoint, but we do return quite a few of our guys,” White said.
“We had some people we had to replace, Clay (Wisner), (Nate) Cobb, Ben Coffman, Taylor Meaux, and Big Lew (Eligha Lewis), I would say we have gotten a little deeper on the mound through our recruiting class. We have added some guys, through the junior college recruiting trail and the high schools, we have added some quality arms, so I think we are deeper on the mound than we have been in a while. Position player wise we have some experience coming back, so it will be interesting to see how we navigate through the season.”
Returners include pitchers Ryan Voss, Andrew Arguello, Jason Downs and Tyler Lowrey, along with infielders Bryce Medlock and Kevin Torres, outfielder and two-time AAC First Team player David Meech, and catcher Reece Genter.
Among the newcomers are Troy Liebert, who played in the NJCAA World Series last year at Niagara Junior College, transfers Brady Joslyn, Briley Harlan and Dylan Culter, and freshmen Noah Burtner and Lucas Cash.
“We have added some pieces we feel like fit into what we are doing and will help grow the culture of what we are doing here in Bluefield,” White said.
Asked the difference between year one and year 18, White said, “I would hope being able to do it the 17 other times I have a little more experience in doing what I am doing. You still get butterflies when you get close to opening up. You’re still playing a kids’ game and you get to do it. I have been blessed to be here this long and continue to do something I love to do in a place that I love to do it. I guess the biggest difference is it’s just another calendar year.”
The Rams look to be in the mix in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, which is competitive from top to bottom.
“Second to tenth place was a three-game spread in our conference last year,” White said.
“It’s going to come down to who’s able to make a play late in the game. I think the league is so balanced that it’s just going to be who is playing well that day.”
White has a career record of 461-392 at Bluefield University, and led the team to the 2009 National Christian College Athletic Association championship. His is assisted by Garrett Schilling and Chris Allen.
“Garrett has been promoted to associate head coach. He has done an excellent job. I have watched him grow from the time he came here as a player and played for us to now, and he has really come a long way. At some point in time in his career I can see Garrett running his own program,” White said.
“Chris has done a great job for us, is learning the ranks. This is his first full-time gig. He was with Tennessee Wesleyan as a part-time assistant, and we brought him here and he is growing and learning and does such a great job with our hitters.
“It’s a blessing to have them both.”
BU opens the season this weekend at Carolina University. The Bruins played in the NCCAA World Series last season and White looks for stiff competition.
“We expect three tough ball games. Early in the year everybody is even. You don’t have a lot of at-bats, you don’t have the adrenaline flowing.
It’s usually who makes the most mistakes is what happens,” White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.