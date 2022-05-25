BLUEFIELD — The parking area of Kee Dam on Airport Road is now closed off during the night and a fence and gate will be installed.
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the City Board Tuesday the area beside the parking area that provides access to the dam has been the site of considerable dumping of trash and tires as well as more “nefarious” activities after dark.
“We are in the process of getting a gate and fence up,” he said, closing the dam at night. A temporary barricade of rocks is now in place.
The City of Bluefield owns the dam and surrounding property.
Police Chief Dennis Dillow said the park will close at dark and open at 9 a.m.
Dillow said the dam access area has been the sight of criminal activities, drug trafficking and prostitution.
“We pulled four cars out of the dam in the last two and a half years,” he said of submerged vehicles, and the city has removed 85 tons of trash. The county has seen two homicides there.
Residents enjoy fishing at the dam, he said, but don’t want to park around a lot trash, which has been a major problem.
New rules are posted.
“We will go and patrol it to make sure people are doing what they are supposed to,” he said.
The problems mostly occur after dark, and that is why the parking area will be closed at night.
“We are going to shut it down at night,” he said, and try to keep it a nice place for people to fish.
Dillow said many people have already thanked the city for taking some action to clean up the area.
Marson said cameras may also be used at some point, pending the city’s plan for a citywide camera system.
“We want it safe and enjoyable for people to use,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
