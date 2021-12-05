Bluefield’s annual Christmas Parade will have a different format this year, and coincide with the kickoff with the new Hometown Christmas Festival.
Marie Blackwell, the city’s ambassador, said the Bluefield Fire Department is planning the parade for Saturday, Dec. 11, and it will take a different route this year.
Starting at the fire station on Cumberland Road, an all-vehicle parade will go down Cumberland, to Bland Road, then on College Avenue to Stadium Drive and Cherry Street, taking a right on Bluefield Avenue at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.
After reaching Bluefield Avenue, the vehicles will be joined by the rest of the parade units and marchers, who will be gathered at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph parking lot.
From there, the full parade will proceed down Bluefield Avenue to Princeton Avenue and the city’s tree and mini-Holiday of Lights.
“The parade will end there at 6 p.m. for the start of the Hometown Christmas Festival,” Blackwell said.
The judging station for the parade will be set up at the Bluefield Fire Department on Bluefield Avenue.
This is the first year for the Hometown Christmas Festival and it is part of the city’s enhanced Christmas offerings as now having the official designation as West Virginia’s Christmas City.
The festival funs from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, starting at 6 p.m. each evening in the Christmas tree and mini-Holiday of Lights area, and includes vendors as well as activities and special events each night. Some events will be held at Chicory Square.
Trolley rides will be offered, starting on Raleigh Street at the former Big Whiskey BBQ sign from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Each night of the festival will also have themes that include:
• Dec. 11 — School Spirit Night at Chicory Square. Come dressed in your school or favorite team’s apparel. Face painting, crafts, meet & greet with Santa, a dog costume contest, and more will be included. Bring your pup to the TailYard for the costume contest. Please be at the animated tree by 6:30 p.m. for judging.
• Dec. 12 — Church Night at Chicory Square. Featuring Scott Street Baptist Church, offering music and activities for all ages.
• Dec. 13 — First Responder Appreciation Night on Raleigh Street. Join the Bluefield Fire Department & Police Department with Sparky and the K-9s, and enjoy free hot cocoa, face painting, crafts, Meet & Greet with Santa, Holiday Market, and more.
• Dec. 14 — Merchant’s Night on Raleigh Street. Don your ugly Christmas sweater for this fun night — report to the tree at 6 p.m. with awards at 7:30 p.m. Kids Passport Contest prize — Meet at the tree at 6 p.m. to start with awards at 7:30 p.m.Activities at the Animated Tree each night include face painting, crafts and meet Santa Claus.
Holiday Market is held inside the former Big Whiskey BBQ featuring local vendors selling wares and Goins Produce selling Christmas trees.
Hot cider and gluhwein will be available inside the RailYard Courtyard/Parking Area.
Dec. 17 is Family Night on Raleigh Street with clowns, balloons, the Grinch, Santa Claus, face painting and crafts.
The Holiday of Lights at City Park continues and will run through Jan. 2, opening at 6 p.m. each night.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.