BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Area Arts Center and the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. welcomes Cody Wickline to the stage Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
Singer/songwriter Wickline comes from the mountains of Southern West Virginia, the grandson of a coal miner who taught Cody to love country music. Growing up Cody loved listening to Waylon Jennings, Hank (Williams) Sr., and George Jones. In 2015 Cody was contacted and made the decision to audition to NBC’s “The Voice” where he decided to sing George Jones’ country classic “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” His soulful and unique rendition captured the attention of the coaches and garnered a standing ovation from the crowd and a rare “4-chair turnaround” and is considered is the number 4 best blind performance in the history “The Voice.” Even Jones’s widow, Nancy, approved of Wickline’s rendition of her late husband’s legendary tune. Wickline said. “She told me that George would have been proud of the way I sang his song and that means a lot coming from her.
Since being on “The Voice” Cody has opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd, JoDee Messina, and John Michael Montgomery and has headlined his own show at The Raleigh County Convention Center. Cody released his first album, “Son of a Working Man” in February 2016. The CD is a collaboration of Wickline and Billy Yates bringing traditional country back to mainstream country fans. “l love playing in West Virginia and going to fairs I haven’t been to before,” he said. “Small towns are always really appreciative. It always makes you feel good to be able to play for your neighbors.”
Tickets to see Cody Wickline are $15 and are now available through www.bluefieldartscenter.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.