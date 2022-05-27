BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School baseball team’s third and decisive meeting with Shady Spring to decide the Class AA, Region 3 baseball championship will be held at today at Bowen Field at 6 p.m.
The Beavers (20-7) are making their second consecutive championship game appearance in the best-of-three series. The Tigers (25-9) knocked off defending regional champ Independence in sectional play en route to this year’s region.
Shady beat Bluefield 11-5 at Bowen Field on Wednesday, while the the Beavers turned the tables with a 10-7 win at Shady Spring on Thursday night.
The series finale, which had been set for play at 1 p.m. Friday, was postponed until 6 p.m. because of the convergence of inclement weather and impending graduation observances Friday evening.
The postponement marked the third delay of the series this week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.