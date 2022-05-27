BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School baseball team’s third and decisive meeting with Shady Spring to decide the Class AA, Region 3 baseball championship will be held at today at Bowen Field at 6 p.m.

The Beavers (20-7) are making their second consecutive championship game appearance in the best-of-three series. The Tigers (25-9) knocked off defending regional champ Independence in sectional play en route to this year’s region.

Shady beat Bluefield 11-5 at Bowen Field on Wednesday, while the the Beavers turned the tables with a 10-7 win at Shady Spring on Thursday night.

The series finale, which had been set for play at 1 p.m. Friday, was postponed until 6 p.m. because of the convergence of inclement weather and impending graduation observances Friday evening.

The postponement marked the third delay of the series this week

