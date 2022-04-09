The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour is ready to tee up for another exciting season of junior golf.
Celebrating its 24th year, the Tour returns offering golfers up to age 18 the opportunity to learn golf rules, etiquette, and skills while playing fantastic golf courses in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Participants make friends, improve their skills, and very much live up to our motto of “building character and sportsmanship through the game of golf.”
Executive Director Dewayne Belcher explains, “We’ve conducted the tour with the same motto since the beginning in 1999.
“With that foundation, players have not only become better players, they have honored the fundamental principles of the game by playing with fairness and integrity.
“This has yielded many social skills helpful in producing good community citizens. To that end, we are most proud.”
Action begins with the usual golf academies in May. However, there will be a different twist in 2022.
In an effort to get young players involved earlier in life, the “Teach a Child to Play Golf “ campaign will be offered for ages 6-12. The academy will include five sessions and will be held at Fincastle in Bluefield, Va on Saturdays May 5, 12, 19, and June 4.
A one-on-one session will be provided for participants after that.
“This is a new extended version of an academy for ages 6-12 and taught by golf professionals”, Belcher added.
The other two academies are similar to previous years and designated for ages 13-18. These academies will be conducted at Draper Valley Golf Club in Draper, Virginia on Saturday May 21 and at Fincastle in Bluefield, on Sunday May 22. The “Golf by the Rules” clinic will also be held at Fincastle on Sunday June 12.
Tournament play will begin in early June with stops at the River Course, Draper Valley, Fincastle, Pipestem State Park, Glade Springs Resort, Blacksburg Country Club and includes the season ending Tour Championship at Wytheville Golf Club.
Interested junior golfers can find all dates, events, and sites at brjgt.com. Registration also can be completed on the website. Cost to join the tour is $30 and each tournament is $20 except for the season-ending Tour Championship. It is a two-day event and costs $40.
Through the experience, the junior golfer will receive a number of BRJGT gifts including the official 2022 cap. Also, the player will become a better golfer, make many good friends, and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Age groups are divided into: 17-18, 15-16, 13-14, (18 hole sessions), 10-12 and 9 and Under (9 hole sessions).
An additional developmental group is offered for those who are brand new to golf. This program is offered for ages 13-18, and will include a coach to accompany players for nine holes during selected tournaments.
“2022 promises to be another fun season filled with many rewarding experiences,” concluded Belcher.
Interested young golfers are encouraged to register soon.
