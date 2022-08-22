BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Blue Ridge All-Stars prevailed 6 1/2 to 2 1/2 in the over the Sneds All-Stars in the “2 Tour Challenge” tournament played at Fincastle Golf Course in Bluefield, Va., on Saturday.
This unique event between Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour and Sneds Junior Golf Tour has been played since 2018 and is contested in match play style. 9 points were at stake in the competition that featured a “4 ball” or “better ball” format of play on the opening nine holes and singles matches on the closing nine holes.
In “4 ball” or “better ball”, each player is paired with a partner. The two play their own ball throughout the hole but count the score that is lowest. During the singles matches, each player competes competes one other player from the opposing side. Each team had six players. The teams vied for 3 points during the “4 ball” matches, and 6 points during the singles matches. Because the Blue Ridge team had won the previous year, the Sneds side would need to secure 5 points to win the contest.
Though it seems that it was a comfortable four point victory for the Blue Ridge team, match play results are seldom comfortable. Four of the matches ended with a 1 up score, the slimmest of margins to gain a point. The Blue Ridge Tour was fortunate to be on the winning side in three of those. Another match finished tied. The competition was very even and the players demonstrated sportsmanship throughout the day.
On the opening nine holes, the Blue Ridge side won all three of the “better ball” matches. In the first match, David Goode of Wytheville, Va. teamed with Rocky Frye of Bramwell and defeated Tucker McLain of Church Hill, Tenn. and Tanner McPeek of Rogersville, Tenn. 1 up. The Blue Ridge Tour was able to win the second match as well. Hunter Crist of Radford, Va. and Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg, Va. defeated Carter Wolfe of Gate City, VA and Wyatt Cochran of Blountville, TN 3 and 2. In the third match Major Ewing of Blacksburg teamed with McKenzie Weddle of Floyd, Va. to defeat Abby Bradley of Castlewood, Va. and Kolben Gregg of Greenville, Tenn. 1 up.
Playing in the singles matches on the second nine holes, the Sneds Tour got on the board first as Tanner McPeek defeated David Goode 2 and 1 in the fourth match. However, the Blue Ridge Tour won the next three matches to secure the team victory. Rocky Frye made a clutch 3 foot putt on the final hole to maintain his 1 up advantage and defeat Tucker McLain in the fifth match. Hunter Crist defeated Carter Wolfe 2 and 1 in the sixth match. Ryan Highfield defeated Wyatt Cochran 3 and 2 in the seventh match. The Sneds Tour registered another point as Abby Bradley defeated McKenzie Weddle 1 up in the eighth match. In the final match, Kolben Gregg and Major Ewing tied. After tallying all of the matches, the Blue Ridge side earned 6 ½ to 2 ½ victory.
Plans are underway for the two junior tours to renew their friendly competition next August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.