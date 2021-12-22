BLAND, Va. — A Bland County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison last week in federal court in Abingdon on child pornography charges and a firearm charge.
In September, William Dean Blankenship, 42, had pleaded guilty to 17 counts of production of child pornography and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
According to the U.S. Attorney Office Western District of Virginia report, the case began on February 12, 2021, when the Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police executed a state search warrant at Blankenship’s home after receiving information that the defendant had engaged in sexual acts with children and was in possession of child pornography.
During that search, a cellular phone and other electronic devices that belonged to Blankenship were recovered.
Blankenship’s phone contained over 50 video files of child pornography made by the defendant that showed him engaging in sexual intercourse with two minors under the age of 18, the report said. The investigation revealed that Blankenship “routinely coerced and enticed the two minors to engage in sexual activity with Blankenship, and with one another, after he gave the minors narcotics and other controlled substances.”
Blankenship’s abuse began when the minors were approximately 13 and 14 years old, the report said.
Law enforcement also located a firearm in the defendant’s home.
“Today’s lengthy sentence shows the commitment of the Department of Justice to protecting children from the type of abuse and coercive exploitation this defendant exhibited over several years,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in the report. “My Office will continue to investigate and prosecute all those who prey on our most vulnerable victims. I am grateful to the work of the Department of Homeland Security and the Virginia State Police for their work on this case.”.
“Now, Mr. Blankenship will begin to pay for the horrific atrocities he committed,” said Ray Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Washington, D.C. “This sentencing serves as another example to anyone who seeks to victimize our children, that we will work tirelessly to bring them to justice. HSI was proud to have partnered the Virginia State Police, as well as the Bland County and Giles County Sheriff’s Offices on this case.”
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy prosecuted the case.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
