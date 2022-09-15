ROCKY GAP, Va. — The Bland County high school football team’s anticipated road trip to face Rural Retreat won’t be happening tonight. In fact, it won’t be happening this season.
The Bears have apparently joined Twin Valley in the category of VHSL small-school programs who’ve had to pull the plug on their respective seasons due to participation numbers falling below the minimum require to safely field a Class 1 high school football team.
On Thursday, a Facebook post by Bland County Football Boosters announced the cancellation of the Bears’ 2022 football season.
“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I post that the 2022-2023 Bland County Football Season has officially been cancelled. We are hopeful that we will have a successful program next year and the years following,” the announcement read.
No further explanation was provided, but the circumstances faced by Bland County were strikingly similar to those that preceded Twin Valley’s suspension of its football season a week ago.
At that time, spokesmen for the Pilgrim’s Knob, Va. program cited inadequate numbers for safe participation due to attrition caused by injuries and illness — including COVID-19.
Bland County’s second football game of the season with Wolf Creek rival Narrows was postponed — and is now obviously cancelled.
Other teams affected by the season closure include Eastern Montgomery, Castlewood, Grundy, Auburn, George Wythe, Roanoke Catholic and Fort Chiswell — all of which are presumably casting about for games to replace the holes in their regular season schedules.
Giles (1-2) at Narrows (2-0), 7 p.m.
Coming off last week’s 35-7 Mountain Empire District loss to visiting George Wythe at Steve Ragsdale Stadium, the Spartans look to upset the Green Wave’s apple cart tonight at Harry Ragsdale Field (named after Steve’s father).
Narrows is coming off a 40-22 win over Chilhowie that saw quarterback Aidan McGlothlin pass for 231 yards and five touchdowns, including three TD receptions by Kollier Pruett (6 catches, 160 yards) and two from Carson Crigger.
Christian Ratcliffe led Giles with 160 yards on the ground last week, including a 69-yard scoring run.
The Green Wave and the Spartans are not district rivals, but are both competing for VHSL Region 1C playoff berths. There’s more than pride at stake in this one.
John Battle (1-2) at Tazewell, (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs played without starting quarterback Carter Creasy in the Richmond suburbs last week, running a wildcat set with WR Cassius Harris taking the snaps.
Creasy is expected to sit out this one as well, but Tazewell head coach J’me Harris said he and his staff have gone to the drawing board to cook up something that works better than the wildcat look did last week.
The Trojans are coming off a 19-6 win over Washington County rival Holston.
James Monroe (2-0) at Meadow Bridge (1-2)
The Mavericks, who are currently No. 12 in the WVSSAC Class A rankings, are coming off a bye week. Meadow Bridge lost to Midland Trail 31-8 last week.
Richlands (1-2) at Abingdon (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Blue Tornado comes off of a 48-3 loss to Graham and look to get back on the winning track tonight. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-7 loss to Gate City.
Mount View (1-2) at Summers County (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Golden Knights come off a 62-22 loss to Buffalo. The Bobcats come off a 28-20 loss to Shady Spring.
PikeView (1-2) at Westside (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Panthers travel to Wyoming County in the wake of a drought-breaking 14-0 win over Liberty-Raleigh at Gardner. The Renegades come off a 41-0 loss at Man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.