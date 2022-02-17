GARDNER — Senior Dylan Blake scored 19 points to lead the Panthers past the Patriots for a senior night 69-62 victory over MIdland Trail at home on Thursday night.
Kameron Lawson added 10 points for PikeView (4-17). Sophomore Jared Vestal added 14 points and freshman Drew Damewood had 12 points.
John Paul Morrison led Midland Trail with 19 points.
PIkeView travels to Oak Hill tonight for their last regular season game.
MCA 50, Victory Baptist 48
INSTITUTE — Sam Boothe scored 28 points to pace the Mercer Christian Academy boys in a 50-48 win over Victory Baptist in the WVCAT basketball tournament at West Virginia State.
Boothe also collected nine rebounds for the Cavaliers (21-8). MJ Patton had eight points for MCA.
Micah Thomas scored 15 points to pace the Saints. Bret Cormican added 13 points,.
The Cavaliers advance to face Greater Beckley Christian tonight at 6:30 p.m. in a semifinal clash.
GIRLS GAME
MCA 66
Wood County Christian 37
INSTITUTE — Kaley Trump had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a WVCAT girls tournament victory over the Wildcats.
Ella Botts had 14 points for the Lady Cavaliers (14-7) and Karis Trump had 13 points and eight assists.
Stella Dunn scored 22 points to pace Wood County Christian.
The Lady Cavaliers advance to the semifinals to play Elk Valley Christian at 3:30 p.m.
Southwest District Boys Tournament
BLUEFIELD — Marion will play Virginia High while Graham will face Tazewell in the Southwest District boys basketball tournament semifinals at Ned Shott Gym at Bluefield State, tonight.
The third-seeded Scarlet Hurricane will take on the second-seeded Bearcats in a 6 p.m. tipoff. The top-seeded G-Men will face the fourth-seeded Bulldogs in a 7:30 p.m. nightccap.
The JV Championship, Consolation game and Finals will be Saturday starting at 5 p.m.
