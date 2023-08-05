August, so named we are told because Caesar (Augustus) wanted a month named in his own honor, is filled with notable events past and present. Now eight months into the year, many in Four Seasons Country are anxious to begin another high school football season with the annual Great American Rivalry Series featuring the two Bluefield area high schools.
Not only does this present a unique opportunity for great stories in local media but a challenge, as well. Who comes first? Since the newspaper, radio stations and television are all in West Virginia does that mean the Beavers will take top billing? Many on the Mercer County side believe that should be the case.
A generation or two ago now, legendary sportswriter V. L. “Stubby” Currence thought so. He said as long as the paper’s front page said it was printed in the Mountain State then Bluefield High School would get first dibs on publicity. It was good journalism from at least one standpoint – folks on the Virginia side got riled up and bought papers just to see what kind of malarkey the good man would come up with and that was fine with “Stubby.”
He did not care much if people liked him or not, as long as they bought papers.
Now, this year, the Graham G-Men, who in the long history of the series have lost about two of every three games, are going to be the favorites. For the first time in a long time, GHS is going for three straight wins. Defending state champions and having won two titles plus a runner-up spot since 2015, Graham is loaded with returning talent and the town is solidly in support.
Bluefield last won a state championship in 2017 but the Beavers have 11 titles on their resume and veteran coach Fred Simon is eager to add a 12th. These two teams, like NASCAR with the Daytona 500, do set a standard with the regular season’s biggest game in the opener. Big, old Mitchell Stadium is a showcase place for the area so all the stars are aligned. Less than three weeks remain until thousands will make the pilgrimage to Mecca on Stadium Drive.
Speaking of Stadium Drive, the road construction and pipeline installation should not be much of a problem. Traffic may be slightly slowed but the work crews will be off work on Game Day and the traffic should not be affected much. I drove through there earlier this week and can tell you not to worry. The situation is about like normal, so set your mind at ease about driving to the game.
•••
Amazingly, there are the folks who, although they know about the big game, are also interested in the reason there is a game at all — we have schools beginning this month. Remember that in the official records, all players are listed as “student athletes” and not the other way around. Book skills last longer than biceps in most cases.
While it is true that most classrooms now open long before Labor Day, the opening of school is generally considered to be a fall event. That has some historical basis, since the country was mainly rural in its founding and children were needed at home to help with farm chores. Schools across the nation often only ran for three or four months so that the work at home could be done. Girls usually left earlier with an emphasis on their domestic duties the prevailing factor.
Fast forward to the modern era with its 180-day mandate. Technology has come to the forefront with computers gradually replacing print materials. It appears that old-fashioned textbooks, many no longer printed in hard-back versions due in part to expense are not long for this world. It has become easier to simply download the lessons and/or use digital copies.
Older teachers question that method, with decreasing influence. Many veterans would like to see cell phones banned from the classroom while more recent educators sometimes think they should be an integral part of instruction.
Discipline is becoming an ever-increasing concern. Schools are pressured to maintain high graduation rates so that behavior which in years past which would have resulted in more severe punishments are now treated differently. It presents challenges for teachers that would have been almost unthinkable a few decades back.
More children are disadvantaged, food is often distributed free of charge, and a host of other modern requirements are making the “Three R’s” a new kind of learning experience.
We hope for the best in a world that seems to be changing much more quickly than ever before. Educators and learners do not have much time to adjust any more. It is not easy on either side in the ongoing struggle to provide employable skills.
So, if you are of a mind to say a prayer now and then, remember to keep the safety and success of children and adults both on the field and in the classroom this coming year.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him a larryhypes52@gmail.com
