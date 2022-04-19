WISE, Va. — In a game that took three hours and 46 minutes, Bluefield State scored a 16-11 NCAA Division II non-conference baseball victory over UVA Wise at Stallard Field Tuesday.
UVA Wise scored the first six runs of the game over the game’s first two innings. Cole Harness belted a two-run homer while Clay Taylor hit a solo shot in the fast start.
Bluefield State scored the next 16 runs in the game behind 15 hits and a quartet of Highland Cavaliers errors. The Big Blues got a pair of homers from Garrett Hladilek and Ty Sizemore in a seven-run fourth inning that gave the Big Blue a lead that proved insurmountable.
The Cavs put up a fight in the home ninth, plating five runs before the curtain dropped. In the inning, Bret Roberts, DJ Dickson and Harness had an RBI while Tyler Campbell knocked in a pair.
A total of 34 players appeared in the game, Bluefield State used 11 pitchers over the course of nine innings.
Hladilek, the 11th pitcher who put an end to the late Virginia-Wise rally by collecting the final out of the game, finished 6-for-3 with five RBIs in the game, also collecting a double.
Sizemore went 2-for-5. Brayden Merrick, Roman Moore and Sebstian Ortega also stroked a double apiece, with Ortega and Merrick both tallying three hits apiece.
Bluefield State is slated to play a doubleheader at Emory & Henry today.
First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.
