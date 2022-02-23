WILBERFORCE, Ohio — The Bluefield State women’s basketball topped Central State University in a midweek match-up Wednesday evening in their last road game of the season in Beacom and Lewis Gym, 70-61.
Alexis Tucker led the Big Blue with 21 points while sorting out three assists. Londen Coleman came off the bench with 15 points and six rebounds.
Azariah Binford added 10 points, six rebounds, and four steals and Katrina Davis missed a double-double by one with nine points and nine rebounds and Gabrielle Thomas dominated the boards with 13 rebounds.
The Big Blue will host Salem on Senior Day Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26. Tip-off is 2 p.m.
