BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State University football team kicks off its second season since football returned to the campus when the Big Blue takes on Johnson C. Smith University tonight at Mitchell Stadium.
The Big Blue, which is led by head coach Tony Coaxum, compiled a 3-3 regular season finish in 2021.
Bluefield State returnees from last year include WR Perry Wilder III and RB Jahdir Loftland and OL Albert Johnson, Jr.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
