EMORY, Va. — The Bluefield State College Baseball Team grabbed a pair of wins against Emory & Henry College at Porterfield/DeVault Field on Wednesday.
The Big Blue (17-23) pounded out a 20-0 win in game one and completed the sweep with a 5-1 win in game two. Bluefield State takes the season series with E&H, 3-1.
In the fourth, BSC added four runs highlighted by a solo home run by Taylor Tibbs. Another six came across in the fifth with Cole Cote and Ty Sizemore combining four five runs on their two round-trippers.
An additional three runs for the Big Blue in the sixth made it 15-0 as they capped the scoring in the seventh for a 20-0 win.
Austin Stambaugh threw a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and two walks. E&H senior Koty Proctor suffered the loss, allowing six earned runs on five hits in 3.2 innings.
In the second game, Bluefield State went ahead 1-0 in the second as Tibbs singled up the drilled a solo home run to left-center.
In the fifth, the Big Blue took a 3-1 lead as Garret Hladilek plated a pair with a single through the left side. Sizemore notched his second home run of the afternoon in the sixth as Cote hit a RBI single in the seventh for the final 5-1 margin.
BSC’s Zach Powell earned the complete-game win, scattering one run on three hits with four strikeouts. Wasp freshman Brandon Fury allowed three runs on five hits in 4.1 innings of work as he was settled with the loss.
Emory & Henry (8-24) will host former Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Hampden-Sydney College in a pair of seven-inning games on Saturday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.