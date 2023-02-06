By Mardi Link
CNHI News Service
BELLAIRE — Heading out on a road trip in northern Michigan in January with a 75-pound desert tortoise, a tub of aquatic turtles, a fretful chameleon and three teenagers is an unusual way to spend a day off.
But that’s exactly what Inga Waldrep, county animal control officer, had on her schedule.
“Desperate times, desperate measures and all that,” Waldrep said. “I just really needed to see this whole story through.”
Waldrep for five years has worked at Antrim County Animal Control. Since mid-April she’s helped care for more than 100 animals seized by county officials who were serving a search warrant on a Central Lake home.
Officials seized dogs, snakes, lizards, chickens, rabbits, a horse and a variety of reptiles, court records show.
A 13th Circuit Court judge later sentenced the animals’ former owner to two to four years in prison as part of a plea agreement on felony animal abuse charges.
One of the reptiles is Bert, a 10-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, who Waldrep said was kept in an upstairs bedroom with little heat, no water, dirty hay and a head of spoiled lettuce.
Bert was so weak and dehydrated, she said, he could hardly lift his head.
Once at the county’s animal shelter, Waldrep recalled starting his care by feeding him tiny pieces of cantaloupe and soaking him for short periods in a kiddie pool of warm water.
“You care for animals this long and this intensely, you definitely get attached,” Waldrep said.
Bert requires heat and light, plus a particular kind of hay, clean water and a strong enclosure that also allows for good air circulation, information posted on herpetology websites show.
So Waldrep began, as she describes it, burning up the phone lines.
She said there was a zoo in Michigan that wanted Bert, and agreed to care for him for the rest of his life — which could be 60 years or longer.
But the zoo was temporarily short-staffed and couldn’t provide immediate transport.
And the county’s shelter on M-88 couldn’t really spare Waldrep during a work day.
Hence the day-off family road trip.
Late last month, Waldrep and her daughters, Ann, Abigail and Audrey, arrived at the animal shelter in Waldrep’s mother’s KIA, tucked Bert into the back cargo hold, arranged secure spots for Camille the chameleon and five red-eared sliders and hit the road.
“It was an adventure for sure,” Waldrep said, laughing. “At first, Bert got a little rowdy and my girls had to keep him from trying to climb over the back seat.”
Once they were on the highway, however, Bert settled down for a snooze, a lot like dogs do on long car trips, she said.
For now, shelter and zoo staff are keeping the name of the zoo confidential, she said.
Bert walked into his enclosure willingly when he saw the other tortoises.
“It was like he realized, ‘Hey, I’m not the only one, there’s more of me,’” Waldrep said. “All in all, it was a pretty good day.”
