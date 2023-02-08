INSTITUTE — Overcoming a slow start, the Bluefield boys basketball team started clicking at both ends of the court en route to collecting a 74-63 win over Chapmanville at the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center, on Tuesday night.
Caleb Fuller fired up 18 points to fuel the Beavers (11-4) with Will Looney scoring 16 and Sencere Fields scoring 16 points to go with his four steals. Kamron Gore added 13 points.
Looney also had eight rebounds and handed out three assists for Bluefield, which sealed Chapmanville’s fate with a 17-point run in the fourth quarter.
RJ Hairston led the Beavers on the boards with nine to go with his eight points, including a pair of key back-to-back second half buckets.
Zion Blevins scored 21 points while rounding up 16 rebounds for Chapmanville (14-2), which roared out to a 12-point lead with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Sal Dean scored 20 points while distributing seven assists, also pulling down seven boards for the Tigers. Isaiah Smith added nine points.
Bluefield plays defending Class A state champion James Monroe at Lindside, on Friday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Bluefield 74, Chapmanville 63
BLUEFIELD (11-4)
Will Looney 17, RJ Hairston 8, Sencere Fields 16, Caleb Fuller 18, Kamron Gore 13, Braden Fong 2, Jase Smith 0, Glen Keene 0.
CHAPMANVILLE (14-3)
Zion Blevins 21, Brody Dalton 6, Sal Dean 20, Devon Workman 2, Isaiah Smith 9, Sam Miller 5, Eli Smith 0, Landen Tomblin 0, Benji Adkins 0.
Bluefield…….....12 17 22 23 — 74
Chapmanville……..19 12 13 19 — 63
3-point goals: Bluefield 9 (Looney, Fields 2, Fuller 3, Gore 3), Chapmanville 4 (Dean 2, Smith, Miller).
