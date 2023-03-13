BLUEFIELD — “To go on a roll, know your role.”
That has become the late-season mantra for the surging Bluefield Beavers (18-7) who take on Wheeling Central Catholic (14-10) in Wednesday’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal AA state WVSSAC playoff game at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Bluefield is seeded second and Wheeling seventh.
From high-scoring junior Kam Ron Gore to all-around standout senior Caleb Fuller, Bluefield High’s Region III, Section I titlists look for — and look out for — each other. Following a 79-49 win over Summers County, backed up by a 67-44 triumph over Wyoming East the tight-knit BHS cagers punched their 12th straight ticket to Charleston in a dandy 54-46 decision over determined Liberty-Raleigh.
Bluefield has posted better records but seldom in recent years played a tougher schedule. A pair of losses to top-tier teams Shady Spring and James Monroe as well as two tough defeats to AAA Princeton have tempered the team through the fire of quality competition.
“This year, we played a schedule like Northfork used to play,” assistant coach and defensive guru Tony Webster concludes. “We did not have the very best record but what we did get is a lesson in toughness. Our competition has made us better — we have been pushed to the limit. Our motto is ‘play to be ready for four hard quarters and overtime’ if we have to. After all the work we have put in, it’s time to bring one (trophy) home.”
The players have learned they must be a unit to succeed.
“We come out playing for each other,” says Gore, who found assisting teammates all around as he piled up 53 points (27 and 26, respectively) against Summers and East. “If my shots start falling, my teammates look for me and I want to do what I can to help us win – whatever it takes.”
It will take a total team effort to fend off the Maroon Knights, known for success on the football field as well as in basketball. WCC knocked off St. Mary’s 42-33 to earn the Region I Section I honor and Coach Mel Stephens’ squad has improved steadily following a massive rebuild. All but one starter departed after Central dropped a tight 59—49 game to Shady Spring in the semifinals last March.
Not to be counted out, Central patiently built a new framework behind 6-2 junior Quentin Burlenski. A transfer from Bridgeport, the dynamic Burlenski went over 1,000 points this year including a 33-point explosion in a 67-55 win over Ritchie County when he drained an eye-popping 8 three-pointers. He is not the only bullet in the barrel, either. Burlenski is joined by Jeremy Ratcliff and talented freshman Max Olejasz, among others. All are capable double-digit scorers for the Knights, a disciplined unit that makes few mistakes.
“Central is very talented,” says BHS coach Buster Large, “and they are used to winning in every sport and are very competitive in all sports. We will have to beat them – I guarantee you they won’t beat themselves.” Wheeling Central won the 2018 crown, defeating Ravenswood, 54-40. That marked the eighth time since 2002 the Knights had been in the championship game of the “A” division.
Central has been adept at switching defenses and the Maroon Knights are outstanding from the free throw line.
Meanwhile, the Beavers believe there is unfinished business a year removed from the heartache of a 65-48 championship game loss to powerful Poca, paced last season by Isaac McNeely, who plays now for the Virginia Cavaliers at the collegiate level.
“We came close,” notes Large, a two-time state winning coach who relies heavily not only on his players but a hard-working staff including Tony Webster, Doug Miller and Jody Fuller. Although none of the leadership group uses tobacco, Bluefield has worked all year to claim the proverbial cigar on the big stage.
“We want a state title,” Large observed in one of the final practices before heading upstate. His players and coaches intently worked on an offensive set, going over and over the routine. The staff has done similar work countless times, but Large concludes, “It’s been a long time since 2014 — the last time we brought home the hardware.”
With Gore roaming the perimeter, the Beavers are counting on the inside depth of Will Looney, R J Hairston and Fuller to power down with penetration from point man Sencere Fields along with versatile Brayden Fong, one of the three seniors on the team.
“I’m excited,” says Fuller, a tri-sport star with honors in both football and baseball as the third member of the family following brothers Cody and Caden, while playing for his father, assistant coach Jody Fuller. Known as a shooter with the ability to hit the deep three, Fuller (14.3 average) is not afraid to sprint toward the glass and be the banker when necessary to make points add up for Bluefield.
“We – me, too – need to hit our shots in Charleston. There are no easy teams left and it is very important to get off to a good start,” he says. “But it isn’t just the offense, what we do here starts with the defense – we build off that. When we got going in the sectional games last week, those points came right off the defense. That’s how we play.”
Looney is one of the most unselfish players. He seemingly never looks at the scoreboard and is just as happy to see a teammate score as when he gets a bucket. Teaming effectively with Hairston – each had five blocked shots in the win over Liberty – Looney also displays a knack for the downtown shooting and has deft hands inside.
“I try to protect the rim and get the ball back for us on defense,” he says. “The first thing I look for is the hot shooter – that’s where the ball needs to go. We all look for angles, the best way to either go after the ball defensively or the best look when we are trying to score. RJ and I know exactly what we are counted on to do and that’s how we play, as hard as we can all the time.”
It has worked well for Looney – though 25 games he is leading the team in shooting percentage (60 percent) and averages 14 ppg. for the Beavers.
Hairston, a 6-3 junior jumper, burst on to the scene with a scintillating effort in 2022 as Bluefield won the first two tourney games en route to the championship showdown, prompting much of the excitement surrounding this team. Bluefield is expected by most observers to go deep into the week and “RJ” must play a major role. He looks forward to the challenge.
“It sounds simple, but what we all have to do is bring our ‘A’ games into the tournament,” says No. 14. “We have to leave everything on the floor. This is no time to hold back. I want to play good defense and stay out of foul trouble. I am trying to rebound, block out, maybe get some blocks on defense and then look for a good shot when we have the ball or find the open man. I don’t care what my numbers are, the only numbers that really matter are on the scoreboard.”
Hairston leads BHS with 143 rebounds and is scoring at an 11.8 clip.
“I believe we are yet to play our best ball,” adds assistant Jody Fuller. “We have a chance to write a great final story to this season. We need to be consistent, knock down our shots. In my heart, I believe the 2022-23 Bluefield Beavers will be remembered for what they do in this week’s tournament.”
Assistant Doug Miller is encouraged, “I think in past two-three weeks, aspects of our play have improved exponentially. What I hope is that these kids get to reap the rewards of their hard work and determination.”
Large is in charge and is eager to see those same results.
“The atmosphere, six to seven thousand people, the media, the excitement of being up there (Charleston) with the best in the state — there is nothing like it and we look forward to it,” he says. “But, make no mistake, we are not going up there just for a trip. We are playing for ourselves, for the school, the community, the administration – our school motto is ‘We Believe’ and I believe this team has something special to show.”
The winner of game one plays either Chapmanville or Ravenswood in the semifinals Friday at 7:15 p.m.
It’s showtime.
