BLUEFIELD — The Class AA No. 3 Bluefield boys basketball team is slated to return to action tonight, playing No. 8 Mingo County tonight at the Brushfork Armory.
The Bluefield boys’ Thursday night game with Princeton was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The varsity game with Mingo Central tips off at 7 p.m. tonight.
Bluefield is also slated to play at Tazewell on Saturday. The junior varsity tips off at 12 noon and the varsity showdown will follow at 2 p.m.
Other Games
River View 64, Hurley 20
BRADSHAW — Raiders senior forward Daniel Dobbs scored 28 points in an interstate win over the visiting Rebels on Wednesday night, crossing the career 1,000-point as he led River View to victory.
Dobbs added 12 rebounds to the winning effort. He is the second boys basketball player in River View High School history to cross the 1,000-point mark.
Peyton Hale and Tyler Cooper added 10-points apiece for the Raiders (6-2).
River View is slated to play Tazewell at home tonight, weather pending, with a chance to host Summers County on Saturday in a 4:30 p.m. game.
