BLUEFIELD — Four games into last season, the Bluefield Beaver faithful looked at a winless record — and still believed. Their trust was borne out with Bluefield’s mad dash to the playoffs, where the Beavers gave eventual champion Independence a fight to the end before closing the books on 2022.
This fall, the early schedule is again tough, “but I think we’ll be OK this year,” Beavers head coach Fred Simon said. The slate begins, as usual, with the big game at Mitchell Stadium against Graham, state champions of their class in Virginia prep football.
Defense is likely to be the Beavers’ calling card early in the campaign. Simon returns “close to nine starters back” on the defensive side. “They may have played a couple of different positions, but they’ve played,” he said.
Grady Woods, Jaden Francisco and Justin King are being counted on in the defensive trenches. “These guys have good size and are quick,” said Simon.
Tyquise Powell and RJ Hairston are pencilled in at defensive ends. Ty Patton and senior Derrick Foran are a formidable package at linebackers.
The secondary may be keyed by solid Sencere Fields in his third year at cornerback, if he can fit it in while learning the quarterback’s role as well. Other options at the corners include Jeff King (no relation to Justin) and Gerrard Wade.
Kishawn Smith and Jojo Campbell will battle to start in the defensive backfield as well, along with freshman Jamarion Smith. “We’ll look for him to have a shot, too,” said Simon.
When the Bluefield offense takes the field, Fields is the favorite to take the snaps — after converting from playing at slotback last year.
“It’s all new to him,” said Simon. “But he’s played point guard on the basketball team and is fairly smooth. I think, with the reps (at quarterback), he’ll be OK.”
The coach was keeping his ratio of run-to-pass under wraps, stating, “We’ll do whatever we have to that’s best for our team to put points on the board.”
Jeff King and Kieran Smith will touch the ball often, but could do so as either a running back or pass catcher. Most of Bluefield’s skill personnel have abilities in both phases of the offense.
“We’re OK there. It’s just a matter of putting them where we want to … to help us out,” said Simon.
The offensive line poses a similar scenario, with Simon commenting, “We’ll have to figure out where they all go.”
Jaden Francisco is tackle material, and senior Landon Tabor weighs in at 285 pounds. Foran, Hairston, Wade and Patton had some playing experience on the offensive line as well. Simon added that defensive linemen can and will be switched over as necessary.
“Last year, it took a while to get the offensive line on the same page with regard to assignments,” said Simon. “But this year’s offense will be doing some things differently, so … in a lot of ways, (the line assignments are) going back to square one a little bit.”
“I think we’ll be quicker up front — at least the starting guys, it looks like,” the coach said.
“We hope our defense can carry the offense until we figure it out or the offense carries us until the defense figures it out,” said Simon. “That’s kind of how it goes. But I’m thinking our defense is still going to be fine. Defensively I think we’re going to be really good. So we’ll take it from there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.