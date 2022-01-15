WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Bluefield boys basketball team will participate in the inaugural “Battle for the Springhouse” high school boys and girls basketball tournament at The Greenbrier’s Colonial Hall on the weekend of Feb. 4.
Beavers head coach Buster Large said he was contacted buy Greenbrier officials about three weeks ago, shortly after the event was conceived.
“We are extremely excited about it. Our principal is excited about us getting the invitation. We intend to represent Bluefield High School and Mercer County Schools to the best of our abilities because there are going to be a lot of eyes on our program,” said Large, who views the invitation as a high honor for his program.
For the first time ever, basketball games will be played inside Colonial Hall. The new showcase — featuring four boys teams and four girls teams — will provide participating teams the opportunity to face a high level of competition while learning about the incredible legacy of America’s Resort, sampling the world-class cuisine and experiencing the accommodations — including the diverse recreational facilities and historical sites like the presidential bunker that was created on premises during the height of the United States’ Cold War with the Soviet Union.
“They are going to put all the players up and put all the cheerleaders up,” said Large. “I’m going to try to make it as educational as I can. There is a lot of history at the Greenbrier. I’m really looking foward to it. This is a great opportunity for not only Bluefield High School but for the community to go up there and watch some good basketball.”
Large noted that many Beavers supporters are planning to make the trip to White Sulphur Springs that weekend to enjoy both the facilities and the basketball.
In addition to Bluefield, which is ranked No. 4 among Class AA, the other boys teams for the event will include Class AAAA No. 8 Cabell Midland, perennial Class AAAA power Martinsburg, and Class AA No. 10 Wyoming East.
“Bluefield-Wyoming East has become a very well thought-of game for southern West Virginia,” said Large, who also looks forward to seeing one of the teams on the other half of the draw. “This is a great opportunity for our kids to play some great basketball teams.”
On the girls’ side, The Battle for the Springhouse will welcome Class AAAA No. 5 Greenbrier East, Class AAA No. 4 Nitro and a couple of other Class AAAA powers in Bridgeport and Martinsburg.
Each game will be broadcast live by the Greenbrier Valley Channel, shot on high-definition video with the contests called by experienced announcers. The games will be shown on Facebook, Roku and YouTube, providing maximum exposure to both athletes and sponsors.
The Greenbrier is investing in the future of the participating student-athletes, not only by providing an unforgettable experience that they will remember for a lifetime, but also by awarding one player from each participating school with a scholarship to be used toward his or her future education.
The bracket features teams from different classes and various areas of the state, creating the possibility of some unique and exciting matchups.
“We can’t wait to open up Colonial Hall for these incredible student-athletes,” said Jill Justice, DO, president of The Greenbrier. “We hope their family members, friends and fans will come to support them and experience all that The Greenbrier has to offer. It’s something new and exciting, and all of Team Greenbrier is looking forward to serving as the host.”
Games begin Friday, Feb. 4. Seating will be limited, so advanced ticket purchases are encouraged. Tickets will be sold on a single-game basis.
The arena will be cleared and cleaned after each game, and a new ticket will be required for the next game.
For more information or to purchase advanced tickets, visit https://greenbrier.com/Holidays-Events/Greenbrier-Basketball-Tournament.aspx.
Battle for the Springhouse
Tourney Schedule
Friday, Feb. 4
2 p.m. — Bridgeport vs. Martinsburg (Girls)
4 p.m. — Cabell Midland vs. Martinsburg (Boys)
6 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Nitro (Girls)
8 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Bluefield (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 5
1 p.m. — Girls Consolation Game
3 p.m. — Boys Consolation Game
5 p.m. — Boys Championship Game
7 p.m. — Girls Championship Game
