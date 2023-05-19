GRUNDY, Va. — The author of 20 books including ones on the New York Times bestsellers list is appearing Thursday, May 25 at the Buchanan County Public Library.
Adriana Trigiani is The New York Times best-selling author of 20 books including her debut novel “Big Stone Gap”.
Trigiani, who will be at the library at 6 p.m., will be sharing insights about her journey from the hills of Southwest Virginia to becoming one of America’s most beloved authors, organizers said.
In addition, she will be discussing her latest book “The Good Left Undone.”
A book signing will follow her remarks and refreshments will be served.
This special one night only event will begin the newly created Lee Smith Speakers Series.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Buchanan County Public Library, this event is free and open to the public.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.