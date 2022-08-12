ATHENS — After two years of suspension due to the pandemic , the 34th Athens-Concord Town Social will be held Sunday on the front yard of Concord University from 1-4 p.m.
ACTS Committee Chair Sarah Beasley said, “We’re all thrilled to finally come back together for this time-honored tradition. This event has something for community members of every age and it’s a great way to introduce new students to our town.”
As is tradition, there will be several community members honored at the social by awards. The ACTS Committee will present the Business Longevity Award, the Elder Citizen Award, the Good Neighbor Award and the Total Community Involvement Award. The Athens Líons Club will announce at the social the winners of the Citizen of The Year and the Beautification Award. They will also be collecting non-perishable food items for the town’s Blessing Box. Attendees are encouraged to contribute.
The Elder Citizen Award will go to Anne O’Sullivan. A retired nurse who started the hospice program in Mercer County, O’Sullivan moved to Athens in the late 1960s with her late husband, Kevin O’Sullivan, and raised six children with him. She was a long-time member of the ACTS Committee.
O’Sullivan said on Tuesday, “I was quite surprised. I think it’s special, if more people took an active role in their community, there would be more than one Elder Citizen Award. Athens is a wonderful town and it’s a pleasure to live here,”
Rev. Dr. Felica Wooten-Williams, Pastor of the Concord United Methodist Church and Director of the Vine & Branches Campus Ministries at CU, will receive the Good Neighbor Award.
The Business Longevity Award will go to Greg O’Dell, owner of O’Dell’s Garage on Athens Road. Since moving to Athens in July, 2014 from Lashmeet, O’Dell’s has provided a variety of motor vehicle repair services to customers.
O’Dell said on Tuesday, “I think it’s an honor. We try our best to serve our community.”
The Total Community Involvement Award will be presented to Kathy Ball, Tom Bone III, Sharon Jones and Sharon Ofsa, collectively known as the Athens Town Park Committee. The committee has been involved with maintaining safety, adding new features, repairing and upgrading current facilities under the name “The Athens Park Promise”. The initiative has raised over $70,000 of $172,627 for the project.
There will be four scholarships to CU presented by the ACTS Committee. Incoming freshmen Isabella Martin and Akira Smith will get $1000 scholarships from the committee while the Jean Beasley Memorial Scholarships of $500 each will go to returning students Jessica Phillips and Nikota Schrader.
A new feature will be the first-ever ACTS Car Show. Prizes including the President’s Choice trophy presented by CU President Dr. Kendra Boggess will be awarded.
Music for the event will be presented by local musicians Jean Hanna Davis and Matt Deal.
For updates, contact the ACTS page on Facebook.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
