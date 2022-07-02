On Thursday evening, Southern California and UCLA officially announced their future departures from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
According to the Big Ten, the programs’ move to their new conference is effective August 2, 2024. Jon Wilner of The Mercury News first reported the development on Thursday afternoon.
Southern California and UCLA are the first teams to join the Big Ten since 2014, when the conference added Maryland and Rutgers.
“Entry into the Big Ten will also help ensure that UCLA preserves and maintains all 25 current teams and more than 700 student-athletes in our program. Additionally, it means enhanced resources for all of our teams, from academic support to mental health and wellness,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a joint statement.
“And although this move increases travel distances for teams, the resources offered by Big Ten membership may allow for more efficient transportation options. We would also explore scheduling accommodations with the Big Ten that best support our student-athletes’ academic pursuits.”
Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement: “Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports. We are excited that our values align with the league’s member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide.”
Last August, commissioners from the Pac-12 (George Kliavkoff), the ACC (Jim Phillips) and the Big Ten (Kevin Warren) announced the Alliance, a collaborative effort for scheduling along with a collective voice in the NCAA landscape. The move came not long after the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma, which are expected to join the SEC in 2025.
The additions transform the Big Ten into a national conference, stretching from East coast teams Maryland and Rutgers to the Pacific coast. It also secures the lucrative Los Angeles television market to the Big Ten Network and its other television partners. The market reaches more than 5 million views and ranks second in the country, behind the New York television market.
“The unanimous vote today signifies the deep respect and welcoming culture our entire conference has for the University of Southern California, under the leadership of President Carol Folt, and the University of California, Los Angeles, under the leadership of Chancellor Gene Block,” Warren said, in part, in a statement. “I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our campus leadership, athletics directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors who recognize the changing landscape of college athletics, methodically reviewed each request, and took appropriate action based on our consensus.”
On the field, UCLA and USC are two of the most tradition-rich brands in college athletics. USC plays 21 varsity sports and has won 131 team national championships, including 11 in football. UCLA, meanwhile, has won 119 team national championships, including 11 in men’s basketball.
The addition should provide a significant financial boon for the two newest members, as well. In 2021, USC and UCLA each shared $20 million in revenue in media rights from the Pac 12, down from $34 million the year before. In the Big Ten, both project to earn $100 million in media rights revenue when they join the new league.
“This is a great day for Indiana University with the news of the acceptance of requests from UCLA and USC to join the Big Ten Conference,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said.
“Both are highly respected academic institutions that share our commitment to premier education and research. They also both have rich and storied intercollegiate athletic programs that will enhance the world-class opportunities that our Indiana University student-athletes already enjoy. Their arrival will strengthen the Big Ten’s long-standing reputation as the preeminent conference in all intercollegiate athletics.”
In football, USC is coming off a disappointing 4-8 season in 2021, but hopes are for the tradition-rich program to bounce back quickly under Lincoln Riley, who was hired away from Oklahoma to become the school’s new coach. UCLA went 8-4 in football in 2021 in its third season under Chip Kelly.
“USC is potentially as good as anybody in the Big Ten,” Big Ten Network football analyst Gerry DiNardo said. “That’s their history. UCLA is as good as the top quarter of the Big Ten Conference and so if you are looking at it from a financial standpoint it’s a boon if you are looking at it as adding quality to an organization it’s a boon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.