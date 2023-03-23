BECKLEY — WVU Tech Women’s Basketball announced the promotion of Ashley Brown to Associate Head Coach on Thursday.
Brown, who has served for two years on the Golden Bear bench, played for Concord University from 2010-2014. She graduated from Summers County High School in 2010. During her high school career Brown helped lead the Lady Bobcats to four West Virginia AA State Championships, along the way earning Class AA All-State status.
The Hinton native went on to coach after college.
ball, starting at the helm for West Virginia Infinity and West Virginia Storm at the AAU level. In 2019, Brown began coaching as an assistant for the Charleston Catholic High School’s girls basketball program, helping lead them to the 2021 West Virginia State tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.