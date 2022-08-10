A widespread flood watch has been issued for this region starting at noon today and lasting until midnight.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg issued the watch, expecting rain to move in this afternoon.
Residents can expect numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, the NWS said. Thunderstorms may produce intense rainfall rates.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” according to the NWS. “Intense rainfall rates from slow moving or repeated rounds of thunderstorms could overwhelm drainage systems.”
All area counties and cities in West Virginia and Virginia are under the flood watch.
The NWS includes chances of more rain through Thursday night until a cold front moves through.
Heat and humidity should subside by Friday, with highs in the mid-70s and the low Friday night in the low 50s.
The weekend also looks to be drier and cooler with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid-70s.
