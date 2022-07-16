CHARLESTON – Autumn Dickerson and Rebecca Pruett from Princeton Senior High School have been selected as part of West Virginia’s third cohort of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars for the 2022 school year. These students will receive the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship of up to $10,000 per year – or $40,000 total – for their college education as they prepare to pursue rewarding careers as West Virginia teachers. The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in the fields of math, science, special education, and elementary education. Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation. To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who provides guidance throughout their college careers.
“I’m incredibly proud of these young scholars, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish over the next four years and beyond,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “We worked with the Legislature and Governor Justice three years ago to create a preeminent scholarship that would produce new generations of strong, committed teachers for years to come in the Mountain State. With three cohorts of scholars now pursuing their teaching careers right here at home, we are well on our way to reaching that goal.”
Dickerson is attending Bluefield State University to pursue a degree in elementary education. Pruett will be attending Marshall University to pursue a degree in math.
“I am pleased to congratulate our recent class of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The teacher shortage in West Virginia and around the country is a challenge. This program, along with our Teach WV Pathways to Teaching initiative, assists us to meet the demand by bringing a highly qualified corps of new teachers into the profession. Each scholar is to be commended for selecting this noble and ever-important career path.”
For rising high school seniors who want to become a teacher in West Virginia, applications open on July 15, 2022 for the 2023 cohort. Visit collegeforwv.com/underwoodsmith for more information. The Underwood-Smith award is stackable with other forms of financial aid. West Virginia residents who receive the Promise Scholarship as well ($5,000 annually) receive $15,000 per year to help pay for college.
