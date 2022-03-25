PRINCETON — Four members of the region’s law enforcement community have been selected to attend Recognition Expert (DRE) Training in support of the Drug Evaluation and Classification Program of West Virginia.
Officers’ training will consist of three weeks combined hands-on, field, and classroom work which starts in April, Sgt. Adam Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields High Way Safety Program said Monday. While their total time in training will be near 120 hours, it can easily be doubled when factoring in the additional work required to complete the course.
Sergeant F. Ingole and Patrolman A. Green with the Bluefield (WV) Police Department, Deputy N. Mason with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and Sergeant J. Marcum with the Williamson Police Department have been selected from this highway safety region. There are eleven total officers from across WV that have been accepted into this upcoming training class.
Upon successful completion of their training, these officers will be skilled in detecting and identifying persons under the influence of drugs and in identifying the category or categories of drugs causing the impairment by using a standardized and systematic method, Ballard said.
“This will be a tremendous asset not only to their agency, but the community alike. They will be able to assist other law enforcement officers and agencies when dealing with drug impaired drivers, supporting DUI arrests, ensuring better cases for prosecution, and ultimately by getting these impaired drivers off our roadways. DRE’s make up about 1 percent of the law enforcement officers in the US,” Ballard said. “This program is not only used in all 50 states plus DC, but is also used in Canada and other countries around the world.”
There are currently about 33 certified DREs in West Virginia, which includes Ballard, who is a member of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) coordinates the International Drug Evaluation and Classification (DEC) Program with support from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation. In addition to officers, who are certified as DREs, the DEC Program educates prosecutors and toxicologists on the DRE process and the drug categories. The WV DEC program is hosted by the Huntington Police Department and coordinated by Sergeant J. Koher with HPD. This WV program is supported by the WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.