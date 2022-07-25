Appy League Schedule
Tuesday, July 26
The Visit Alamance All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EDT at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington, N.C. The game will feature 44 of the league’s top players from the East and West Divisions, as nominated and voted on by the league’s managers.
Wednesday, July 27
Johnson City at Kingsport (2), 5:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Elizabethton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Kingsport, TBD
Pulaski at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Kingsport, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Pulaski at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Greeneville at Kingsport, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Danville at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Greeneville, 5:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 6 p.m.
