Appy League Schedule

Tuesday, July 26

The Visit Alamance All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EDT at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington, N.C. The game will feature 44 of the league’s top players from the East and West Divisions, as nominated and voted on by the league’s managers.

Wednesday, July 27

Johnson City at Kingsport (2), 5:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Elizabethton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Kingsport, TBD

Pulaski at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Kingsport, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Pulaski at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Greeneville at Kingsport, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Danville at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Greeneville, 5:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Bluefield at Burlington, 6 p.m.

