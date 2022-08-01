Appy League Schedule

Tuesday, August 2

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

Bluefield at Greeneville 2, 5:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bristol 2, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 4

Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Kingsport, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Danville, 7 p.m.

