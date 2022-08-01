Appy League Schedule
Tuesday, August 2
Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 3
Bluefield at Greeneville 2, 5:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Bristol 2, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 4
Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 5
Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Kingsport, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Danville, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.