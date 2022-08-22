CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced the 10 nominees for the 2022 Humanitarian of the Year award.

The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions in his community during the season through active participation in community service projects.

The Humanitarian of the Year winner will be announced Wednesday at 12 noon.

The nominees for all 10 Appalachian League baseball clubs are:

Bluefield: Parker Redden — Delaware

Bristol: Eric Erato — Northern Illinois

Burlington: Michael Ciminiello — Seton Hall

Danville: RJ Johnson Jr — Gulf Coast State College

Elizabethton: Avery Owusu-Asiedu — SIU Edwardsville

Greeneville: Shane Tucker — Long Island

Johnson City: Matt Miceli — Stony Brook

Kingsport: Henry Hunter — UAB

Princeton: Owen Blackledge — TCU

Pulaski: Ryland Zaborowski — Miami (OH)

