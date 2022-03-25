CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Burlington Sock Puppets have been selected to host the 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game at Burlington Athletic Stadium on July 25 and July 26.
Last year’s All-Star Game was held at Pulaski’s Historic Calfee Park — the first Appalachian League All-Star game since the league was reconfigured from Professional Rookie League ball to a wooden bat amateur league with college players.
The two-day event at Burlington will feature a Fan Fest and Skills Competition on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The All-Star Game will be streamed live on MLB.com and replayed nationally on MLB Network (Date/Time TBD). Former Danville Brave and 17-year MLB veteran Bruce Chen will be a part of the broadcast team.
“We are extremely proud to be hosting the Appalachian League All-Star Game in Burlington.” Burlington Mayor, Jim Butler said.
“We believe we have an All-Star venue in Burlington Athletic Stadium and we have an All-Star Team in our Sock Puppets; so it’s only fitting that we host the All-Star Game. We are honored to have that opportunity.”
Anderson Rathbun, General Manager of the Burlington Sock Puppets, echoed Mayor Butler’s thoughts and continued saying, “when we launched our rebranded identity last year, we wanted to tell the story of our community but also to have a sports identity that resembles what people will see when they walk through
Fan Fest and Skills Competition All-Star Game festivities begin on Monday, July 25 when the gates open to Burlington Athletic Stadium at 5 p.m. with a full roster autograph session for fans.
Live music, fire breathers, circus acts, inflatables and more will also start when gates open. At 7 p.m. the Skills Competition is slated to begin. This event will not only focus on the incredible, physical talent of our All-Stars, but will also put the fans of each Appalachian team against other fans, players, and coaches.
All-Star Game, which is set to start at 7 p.m. on July 26, will feature the best players from the West Division against the best players from the East. The uniqueness, however, isn’t just going to be on display that Monday... Stay tuned for what the Sock Puppets will be unveiling leading up to the contest that will surely knock your socks off.
“Last season’s All-Star Game in Pulaski was a great event for the players, fans, and everyone involved,” League President Dan Moushon said.
“In addition to showcasing our players’ skills, we look forward to the exciting events and festivities that the Sock Puppets have planned for both players and fans in Burlington.”
The inaugural Appalachian League All-Star Game at Calfee Park featured six total home runs and the East and West All-Stars were tied at six after nine innings. The West then won a tie breaking home run derby, 10-9, to secure a victory over the East.
