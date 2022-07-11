Appy League Games
Tuesday, July 12
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Kingsport, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Danville at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
Danville at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.