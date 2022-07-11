Appy League Games

Tuesday, July 12

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Kingsport, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Danville at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

Danville at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you