Beginning on or about Thursday, June 1, weather permitting, Appalachian Power will maintain the rights-of-way for some power lines in West Virginia by applying herbicides by helicopter.
“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights-of-way,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester. “Rights-of-way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas are maintained by other means.”
“Herbicides used by AEP and Appalachian Power have been registered for use on rights-of-way by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA),” Klinebriel said. “EPA and WVDoA restrictions and regulations are carefully observed by certified contractors when applying herbicides.”
Herbicides to be used are imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid. The manufacturer, colleges and governmental and independent research laboratories have extensively tested each. Questions concerning these herbicides may be addressed to the EPA and the WVDoA.
All areas to be treated are visually checked by helicopter pilots in advance to verify the location of any sensitive areas and to ensure that people or domestic animals are not visible in the area to be maintained.
Right-of-way maintenance agreements between Appalachian Power and landowners are available to landowners who prefer to accept responsibility for clearing the right-of-way crossing their property instead of the company’s aerial application of herbicides. The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, provided the work meets Appalachian Power’s specifications.
Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call a toll-free number (1-800-642-3622) for information. Appalachian Power customers also can write for details at Appalachian Power, Attn: Transmission Forestry, 404 29th Street, West, Charleston, W.Va. 25387.
Residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines, such as springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations, should also contact the company. The nearest pole or tower number should be provided to prevent any misunderstanding about the location of the sensitive areas being reported. Numbers are posted on utility poles and on one leg of utility towers.
After the maintenance program begins, a 24-hour telephone service at the above number will provide information daily on locations scheduled for maintenance.
Complaints about possible damage resulting from herbicide applications should be made by contacting Appalachian Power at its toll-free number or the above address. Complaints also may be directed to the WVDoA’s Pesticide Regulatory Programs Unit, which can be reached at 304-558-2209.
Lines scheduled for maintenance include:
McDowell County
• Belcher Mountain Tap 88kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Belcher Mountain Station near Kimball, running northwest and ending north of Belcher Mountain Road near Kimball.
•Berwind-McDowell 34kV – A transmission line on steel structures and wood poles beginning at the Faraday Station near Faraday, running east, crossing over Beech Fork Road and Rift-Berwind Road and ending at McDowell Station northwest of Bishop.
• Carswell-Gary 88kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Carswell Station, running west, passing near Belcher Mountain and ending at the Gary Station near Gary.
•Carswell Loop 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at and following Carswell Hollow Road, running northeast and ending on Carswell Hollow Road near Carswell.
•Jim Branch-Grundy/Iaeger 88kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Jim Branch Station west of Coalwood, running southeast, crossing over Big Branch and ending north of English Hollow Road and east of Paynesville.
• Jim Branch-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles and steel structures beginning at the Jim Branch Station near Coalwood, running east, passing near Wilcoe, Thorpe and Pageton and ending at the Switchback Station near Maybeury.
• Hickory Gap Tap 34kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Hickory Gap Station near Vallscreek, running northwest following Dry Fork and Rift Berwind Road and ending near Vallscreek.
Wyoming County
•Baileysville-Itmann 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles and steel structures beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville, running east, crossing the Appalachian Highway north of Pineville and ending at the Itmann Station near Itmann.
• Bolt Tap 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles tapping off of Kanawha-Baileysville 138kV transmission line near Kopperston, running east, passing the midpoint of Crany and ending at the Bolt Station near Poplar Gap Road in Bolt.
• Bolt-Trap Hill 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Bolt Station, running east and northeast, passing the midpoint of Maplewood Road near Trap Hill and ending at the Trap Hill Station near Rockhouse Road in Trap Hill.
• Itmann-Mullens 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Itmann Station near Itmann, running east, crossing the Guyandotte River and West Virginia Route 16 near Mullens and ending at the Mullens Station near Corrine.
•Logan-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures, beginning at the Logan Station in Logan, running south, passing the midpoint of Neibert and ending at a structure point near Simon.
• Mullensville Loop 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Mullensville Station near Mullensville, running north for approximately one mile and ending south of Skin Fork Road near Windom.
• Mullens-Tams Mountain 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Tams Mountain near Sophia, running south, passing near Ury and Helen and ending at the Mullens Station near Corrine.
• Pinnacle Creek Loop 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Pinnacle Creek Station near Pineville, running north, crossing the Guyandotte River and New Richmond and ending west of Phillips Hollow Road near Pineville.
Fayette County
•Bradley-Layland 2A 69kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Layland Station near Layland, running northwest, passing near Layland and Beury Mountain. The line crosses the New River and ends at a switch structure near Brooklyn. This also includes a line on wood poles beginning at the Thurmond Switch on Beury Mountain, running southwest and ending at Bradley Station near Claremont.
• Carbondale-Kincaid No. 2 46kV – A transmission line on steel structures and wood poles beginning at the Carbondale Station near Cannelton Hollow Road in Cannelton, running south, passing the midpoints of Boomer, Alloy, Beards Fork, North Page and Page, and ending at the Kincaid Station near Kincaid Kingston Road in Kincaid.
• Kincaid-Tower 117 69kV – A transmission line on steel structures and wood poles beginning at the Kincaid Station near Kincaid Kingston Road, running east and southeast. The line passes the midpoints of Ingram Branch, Scarbro, Oak Hill and Elverton and ends at the Tower 117 Station near Beauty Mountain Station Road near Beauty.
• Raines Extension 138kV – A transmission line extension on steel structures, switching off of Carbondale-Kincaid No. 2, running south and ending at the Raynes Meter Station near Deepwater Mountain Road near Deepwater.
• Sewell Mining Tower 117 69kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the T-117 Station near Beauty, running northeast, passing Spy Rock and ending at the Sewell Mine Station north of Lookout.
Raleigh County
• Bolt-Trap Hill 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Bolt Station, running east and northeast, passing the midpoint of Maplewood Road near Trap Hill and ending at the Trap Hill Station. near Rockhouse Road in Trap Hill.
• Dameron-Leewood-Sundial 69kV – A transmission line on steel structures and wood poles beginning at the Dameron Station near Dameron, running northwest, passing near Workmans Creek, Ameagle, Dorothy, Packsville, Marfork, Pettus and Eunice, and ending at the Sundial Station near Sundial.
• Mullens-Tams Mountain 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Tams Mountain near Sophia, running south, passing near Ury and Helen and ending at the Mullens Station near Corrine.
• Pond Fork Tap 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at a structure off of the main transmission line, running south and ending at the Pond Fork Station off of Hazy Gap Road.
• Rockhouse Extension 138kV – A transmission line extension on steel structures tapping off of the Kanawha-Baileysville 138kV transmission line near Dorothy, running south and ending at Clear Fork Road near Dorothy.
