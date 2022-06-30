Appalachian League Schedule

Monday, July 4

Pulaski at Princeton, 12 noon

Bluefield at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday, July 6

No Games Scheduled

Thursday, July 7

Greeneville at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Kingsport, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Greeneville at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski

Saturday, July 9

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you