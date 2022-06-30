Appalachian League Schedule
Monday, July 4
Pulaski at Princeton, 12 noon
Bluefield at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5
No Games Scheduled
Wednesday, July 6
No Games Scheduled
Thursday, July 7
Greeneville at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Kingsport, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Greeneville at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski
Saturday, July 9
Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.
