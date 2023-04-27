OAKWOOD, Va. — Students who are interested in learning more about the profession of pharmacy have been invited to attend a one-day free summer camp event offered by the Appalachian College of Pharmacy this summer on one of six dates at four different locations during the month of June.
The ACP campus will be the host site for the June 7, 8 and 9 camps. ACP will also host camp dates at Bluefield University, June 13; and at the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center, June 14. A tentative date of June 16 has been set for ACP to host a camp in Blacksburg.
The camps are geared for middle school, high school and college students and are designed to give participants an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a college of pharmacy student and what it takes to be a pharmacist.
Students taking part in the free camps will learn from ACP faculty members who are experts in their fields. The hands-on activities include conducting patient assessment procedures; discovering pharmacy compounding techniques; practicing pharmacotherapy on a human simulator; hearing from ACP students about their pharmacy school experience; and attending an admissions workshop session. Those attending the camps at ACP’s Oakwood location will also tour the ACP campus.
The day-long camp events are free and are open to students who register online at https://events.acp.edu/.
The camp on June 7 is designated for middle school students in grades five through seven; June 8 is designated for eighth grade through twelfth grade high school students; and the camp on June 9 is for college age students only. Each of those camps will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the college.
The off-site camps on June 13, 14 and 16 are designated for students in eighth grade and above and will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the college.
“This is a unique opportunity for high school students to learn a little more about the college of pharmacy and through a series of interactive events, learn a little more about what the profession of pharmacy is all about,” said ACP Provost and Dean Susan Mayhew.
For questions about the camp, interested persons may contact admissions@acp.edu or call 276-498-5272.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
