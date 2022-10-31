By STAFF REPORTS
CNHI News W.Va.
While the first segment of West Virginia's antlerless deer firearms season ended Oct. 23 in the state's 51 counties open to deer firearms season, hunters still have a chance to participate in three additional segments scheduled to take place Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through 11 and Dec. 28 through 31.
In addition to giving hunters more opportunities to take a deer, the antlerless season is designed to control the deer population and promote healthier and more productive deer herds.
For every antlerless deer harvested in the October season, there is more food for the remaining deer during the winter months.
All antlerless deer taken during the season must be taken on a Class N or NN stamp with a Class DT license, according to state DNR officials.
Landowners hunting on their own property do not have to purchase a Class N or NN stamp.
