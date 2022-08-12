PRINCETON — West Virginia’s 2022 high school soccer season gets under way in a big way when the annual Princeton High School Kick-a-Rama kicks off at Everette K. Bailey Park in Princeton on Saturday.
Participating schools in the day-long series of soccer scrimmages include Princeton, Bluefield PikeView, MCA (boys), Shady Spring and Woodrow Wilson (girls).
Girls soccer action begins Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. with PikeView playing Woodrow Wilson’s JV, followed by PikeView vs. Shady Spring JV (10:20 a.m.), Woodrow vs. Shady (11:10), Princeton vs. Shady (12 noon), Bluefield vs. Woodrow (12:50 p.m.), Princeton vs. Woodrow (1:40 p.m.), Bluefield vs. Shady (2:30 p.m.) and Princeton vs. Bluefield (3:20 p.m.).
Boys soccer action begins at 4:10 p.m. with Princeton playing Shady Spring, followed by Princeton vs. PikeView (5 p.m.), Bluefield vs. Shady (5:50 p.m.), PikeView vs. Shady (6:40 p.m.), Princeton JV vs. Bluefield (7:30 p.m.), Princeton JV vs. MCA (8:30 p.m.) and Princeton JV vs. MCA (9:10 p.m.)
Teams are entered in the tournament free of charge, but parents and spectators will be charged a fee at the gate.
