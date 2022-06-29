BLUEFIELD — The Eleventh Annual Hoop Drills and Life Skills summer basketball camp will begin at Bluefield State College on Tuesday, July 5
The four-day camp is offered free of charge to the first 100 girls and boys ages 8-13 that register at the Bluefield State Student Union at 12 noon on Tuesday.
Free lunch will be offered each day of the camp at 12 noon, followed by camp activities at Ned Shott Gymnasium. Activities end at 4 p.m. each day.
Water and and snacks will also be provided free of charge, as well as a t-shirt and basketball which will be presented to all campers on Friday as a memento of their participation.
At the gym, participantes will engage in an assortment of activities, including basketball workouts in addition to various lectures and games designed to help youngsters enhance and improve their decision making skills.
The program is sponsored by Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia (CASE) and Project Y.E.S. (Youth Enrichment Services) and is directed by Jim Pettus. Chawn Martin will be the drill coach.
“We are proud to be able to present our annual youth enrichment camp again this year,” said Pettus, who noted that funding from the Office of Adolecent Health and the Adolescent Health Initiative makes it all possible.
In addition to teaching basketball skills, the camp is structured to impart youngsters with valuable life lessons of maintaining healthy relationships, good citizenship skills, conflict avoidance techniques and ideals of sportsmanship, Pettus said.
Chawn Martin will be the drills coach. Bluefield High School boys head basketball coach Buster Large and members of the Bluefield boys and girls varsity basketball programs will be on help Martin to run the camps.
“One day during the week, student athletes will play a basketball game versus members of the Bluefield Police Department and Bluefield Fire Department,” Large said.
For questions or to obtain additional information, contact Pettus at (304) 325-2441 or reach out via email at: jpettus@casewv.org.
