Officials with the American Red Cross are asking the public to ensure before the Fourth of July that there is a good blood supply for patients in hospitals across the country.
There has been a concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks, and the upcoming holiday could put a further strain on donations, as millions celebrate with family vacations and other seasonal activities, Red Cross officials sid. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood are needed to make an appointment to give now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.
To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering the following to those who come to give in the coming weeks:
• All who come to give blood through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.
• All who come to give blood July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/gifts.
By scheduling and keeping appointments right now, donors can help ensure patients relying on blood donations also get to enjoy their summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
