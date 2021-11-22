PRINCETON — Three people were transported to local hospitals Monday after an ambulance crashed through a guardrail along the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 and went down an embankment.
The single-vehicle crash was reported to Mercer County 911 about 4:25 p.m. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment, members of the Princeton Rescue Squad and firefighters with the East River Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene about a mile from Exit 9.
Cpl. C.K. Morton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment said at the scene that an ambulance from the Charleston Area Medical Center that was taking a patient to Princeton Community Hospital went off the road to the left and through the guardrail.
Two EMS and one patient were aboard the ambulance. Their conditions were unavailable, but Morton said they were talking and alert. Two people were being taken to Princeton Community Hospital and one person was being taken to Raleigh General Hospital. Firefighters and EMS workers extricated them from the wreckage. A large section of guardrail could be seen curled under the ambulance.
Morton said that the reason why the ambulance left the highway was undetermined Monday, and the crash was under investigation.
Southbound traffic was backed up for miles when motorists were moved into one lane as they passed the crash scene.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
