MONTCALM — After putting together a program-high 8-2 regular season finish in 2022, Montcalm high school football team’s returning players are focused on putting together another program high finish.
Since all of last year’s starting lineup returns basically intact, there is no reason for the Generals not to aim high.
“We didn’t have any seniors last year. We didn’t lose anybody,” said head coach Adam Havens, who is also head boys basketball coach at Montcalm. “They want to improve on that. They don’t want to just equal it. They want to take it a step further.”
Last year’s winning season has been a recruitment tool in the Montcalm hallways.
“I think we have 30 kids total on the roster. Our numbers are really up,” said Havens.
“The kids really bought in and worked really hard this winter and even over into the spring and to the summer.”
Any newcomers are welcome additions to the roster of one of West Virginia’s smallest schools that play football. But having so many veterans coming back who know what to expect has made for very productive preseason practices.
“There’s not as much new stuff to these kids. It’s all old business. It’s more paying attention to the details and ironing out the details on a couple things where we were missing last year. And it gives us the chance to add new wrinkles to what we do and really home in on things,” Havens said.
Offensively, Logan Carver was a headline-maker at the slot-wing spot last season. This season he moves to tailback.
“We expect a big year out of him,” said Havens.
Wideout Tristan Cline looks to build on last year’s successes. Other prominent playmakers returning to the squad include Jayden Price, who will take over Carver’s former role at slot-wing.
“He played there some last season in certain situations. Now he’s there full time,” said Havens, who noted Price is also a key defensive contributor in the secondary.
Jaylen Younger returns at quarterback.
“We expect him to be the leader for us on offense and produce pretty good numbers this year,” Havens said.
What sets the current cadre of Generals apart from some of their predecessors is that they excel on the defensive side as well as the offensive.
“Last year and through two scrimmages this year, we’ve really hung our hat on defense. We return defensive end Ryland Parks, who is a key factor for us up front. He really controls the line of scrimmage,” Havens said. Jeremy Shrewsbury, a sophomore, has been a key contributor at middle linebacker.
“He’s another one of those kids who’s a gap filler. He puts a lot of pressure on the offensive line not to make mistake. If they do make a mistake, he’s able to find the ball and make a play.”
Other key returning linemen for Montcalm include Dylan Simpson, center Deacon Blankenship, Dawson Sizemore and Jordan Lusk.
