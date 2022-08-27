OAKWOOD, Va. – First year pharmacy students arrived on the campus of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy recently to begin their studies leading to a doctor of pharmacy degree in Virginia’s only three-year doctor of pharmacy program.
Students in the incoming class of 2025 represent 14 different states including Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Kansas, Illinois, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and California. The Class of 2025 also includes one student from Puerto Rico and one student from British Columbia, Canada; and one student from Dhaka, Bangladesh.
ACP’s traditional white coat ceremony, signifying first year class members’ entrance into the profession of pharmacy, was held in the ACP gymnasium on Friday. ACP President Mickey McGlothlin welcomed students and their family members and friends to the ceremony, noting “this is the day our students formally begin their journey to become pharmacists.”
ACP Dean Susan Mayhew introduced Dr. Richard Nicholas, a long-standing faculty member at ACP, who serves as chairman of the department of pharmacy practice, as the speaker for the ceremony which concluded with first year students receiving their white coats and the administration of the oath of a pharmacist.
Nicholas said it was an honor to represent the faculty and the Class of 2025 as the white coat speaker. He urged students to remember the words of Winston Churchill to “Never give in — never, never, never, never, in nothing great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.”
“As you start the rigorous program here at ACP, remember the words of Winston Churchill,” he urged.
The ceremony concluded with McGlothlin acknowledging Walgreens for its sponsorship of the event as he wished each of the students, “the best of success in your journey to deliver the best healthcare to your patients and the best healthcare to mankind.”
Dr. Wade McGeorge, assistant dean, gave the invocation and the benediction and Denise McGeorge sang the National Anthem and provided music for the ceremony. Dr. Marcy Hernick, assistant dean, assisted Mayhew in the presentation of white coats.
