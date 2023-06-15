Before we continue with the memories of the late James and Dorothy Kessinger, there’s a correction I have to make. Fred Gilbert owned People’s Loan, not Princeton Loan, and he had offices in Bluefield and War as well. It’s embarrassing to me since I covered the dedication of the Fred Gilbert Center and his business career was mentioned then.
Dorothy mentioned that the old Princeton City Hall, Police Department and Fire Department was beside Princeton Bank & Trust. The second Kroger store was behind the City Hall.
Across the street was Harry Hamden’s “Honey Bee” restaurant, which later would house Snead’s Department Store and Murphy Insurance Agency.
Hamden, she said, called everyone “Honey.”
The south 1100 block included the Princeton Masonic Lodge, which housed the Princeton Times from 1961 to 1990, and Pine Florist, owned and operated by the Pine family who lived across the street.
The north 1100 block featured Temple Knob, the Pendleton-Hale home and the current Princeton Baptist Church.
The 1200 block had and has Mercer School on the north side. The first Kroger store and the Princeton Episcopal Church were across the street, she said.
The 1300 block had Walt Dempsey’s Chevrolet dealership. Up from that where Grant’s Supermarket is now were three houses, including Dr. Frank Holroyd’s, and Hansbarger Funeral Home, they said. Across Mercer Street was Princeton Memorial Hospital.
The area around the courthouse, they said, included a shirt factory; a liquor store; Princeton Pharmacy owned and operated by the Lohr family; the Division of Highways District 10 office; the West Virginia Water Company; Najar’s Restaurant; the Mustard Hotel and Mercer Motors.
As for the other prominent business district in Princeton, Stafford Drive/Brick Street/Rogers Street, it was mostly marshy farmland until the 1960s.
Dorothy Kessinger said, “Water used to come up almost to Bluefield Avenue when it flooded, which happened several times a year. It didn’t stop until they dredged it out (the original Brush Creek Flood Control Project).”
Next time, we’ll get into some more specific memories of Princeton. As always, this forum is open for discussion and additions.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.