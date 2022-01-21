BLUEFIELD, Va. — The 26th annual Graham Invitational Wrestling Meet will be held at Graham High School today, with 10 teams slated to participate.
The G-Men (5-3) have retained their traditional grappling edge in spite of all the intrusions of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent seasons. The persistence of the Graham Invitational is a sign of the program’s continued health.
Tazewell, River View, PikeView, Grundy, Fort Chiswell, Bluefield, Princeton, Castlewood and Chapmanville are slated to bring wrestlers, in addition to Graham.
“We’ve had a couple of teams that had to drop out because of COVID... and at least one team because of weather,” said G-Men head coach Ben Fritz.
Wrestling is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until around 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.