TAZEWELL, Va. — An investigation into what caused a fatal June 9 crash in Tazewell County continued Monday as officials with the Virginia State Police identified one person who died in the crash and another who was seriously injured.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 a.m. June 9 on Route 61/Gratton Rd., around 100 feet south of Bourne Rd./Route 817, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
A 2004 Buick Rendezvous was traveling north on Gratton Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Express van, Geller stated.
The Buick’s driver, Joseph A. Hancock, 49, of Tazewell, Va., died at the scene, Geller said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Amy E. Brewster, 53, of Tazewell, Va., who was driving the Chevrolet van, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
The Chevrolet Express is owned by the Clinch Valley Community Action — Head Start Program.
A 3-year-old male child in the Head Start van was transported to Tazewell Community Hospital with minor injuries, Geller said. The child was secured in a child safety seat.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team both responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation, Geller stated. The investigation was continuing Monday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
